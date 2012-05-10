WASHINGTON May 10 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday approved a Republican plan to halt
automatic budget cuts and protect military spending next year by
cutting social safety net programs and rolling back some
financial reforms.
The Sequester Replacement Act sets up a new budget battle
with Democrats in coming months as Congress gets serious about
dealing with the across-the-board cuts due to hit in January.
Passed on a party-line vote of 218-199, the Republican plan
would partially offset $97.6 billion in automatic cuts in fiscal
2013 and shrink deficits by $242.8 billion over 10 years,
according to the Congressional Budget Office.
The measure is expected to bog down in the
Democratic-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Harry Reid
has vowed not to consider a replacement for the cuts until
Republicans show willingness to consider mixing some new
revenues with spending cuts.
President Barack Obama also has threatened to veto the House
measure, saying the Republican cuts would cost jobs and hurt
seniors, veterans and children.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)