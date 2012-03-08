* Conservatives push $931 bln cap on discretionary spending
* Republican aides say cuts would cost spending bill support
* U.S. government shutdown risk could resurface
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 7 Conservative
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are not
satisfied with spending caps mandated by last year's debt limit
deal and are seeking deeper cuts - even if this raises the risk
of another government shutdown fight.
Republican aides said on Wednesday some members of the House
Budget Committee are pressing for a budget resolution that holds
discretionary spending at least $97 billion below the $1.047
trillion cap set by the Budget Control Act for fiscal 2013.
Members of the Republican Study Committee, a staunchly
conservative wing of the party that includes many lawmakers
backed by the Tea Party movement, are advocating $931 billion in
discretionary spending, although some have suggested a
compromise figure of $950 billion.
The effort, expected to be discussed with House Majority
Leader Eric Cantor on Thursday, shows Republicans' resolve to
demonstrate fiscal restraint during an election year in which
rising U.S. debt is a prime concern in voter polls after the
economy and job creation.
Among its more ardent advocates is Representative Scott
Garrett, the second-ranking Republican on the House Budget
Committee, who directs budget policy for the Republican Study
Committee.
"Congressman Garrett's view is that the United States is
broke and if this rush towards bankruptcy is going to be
stopped, then spending needs to be cut more deeply," said Ben
Veghte, a spokesman for the New Jersey Republican.
Garrett is working with Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan
to draft a Republican budget proposal in the coming weeks.
Last year, Republicans in the House passed a plan that cut
$6.2 trillion over 10 years, largely with deep and controversial
cuts to the Medicare healthcare program for older Americans. The
non-binding measure died in the Democratic-controlled Senate but
caused deep worries among seniors about losing their benefits.
This year, a similar approach to the popular but
increasingly expensive Medicare program may be fraught with
deeper political consequences, as all 435 House seats are up for
re-election in November. It may be less controversial to go
after discretionary spending programs.
SHUTDOWN RISK REDUX
But going below the $1.047 trillion Budget Control Act cap
might cause other problems with the spending bills needed to
keep the government running.
Some Republican aides said deeper cuts would likely mean
these measures would lose the support of Democrats, making them
very difficult to pass. Although Republicans hold a majority in
the House, they have not been able to pass budget and spending
legislation without Democratic support for over a year.
The spending cap was meant to ensure Congress does not face
a repeat of last year's series of threatened government
shutdowns as spending legislation expires.
But if deeper cuts make such appropriations bills harder to
pass, an election-year shutdown battle could emerge, setting
financial markets on edge as they did during much of 2011.
The Republican Study Committee has pledged spending bills
with deeper spending cuts will get sufficient votes to pass.
But one senior Republican aide was not so sure, saying there
was a core of about 50 to 80 House Republicans who will vote
against all spending bills because they say they were elected to
cut wasteful spending in Washington.
(Reporting By David Lawder; editing by Todd Eastham)