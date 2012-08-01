* Cuts would hit defense and other federal programs
* Less funding for ships and planes, teachers and children
* White House budget chief says there's still time to act
By David Alexander and Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 Congress should stop fretting
over the mechanics of implementing a huge, indiscriminate budget
cut early next year and instead try to figure out how to avoid
it by passing a more reasonable deal to reduce deficits,
administration officials told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Jeff Zients, acting director of the White House budget
office, told lawmakers the cuts due to kick in on Jan. 2 would
be devastating for both defense and non-defense programs,
causing 16,000 teachers and aides to lose their jobs and
eliminating early childhood education for 100,000 youngsters.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, who testified
alongside Zients, said the reductions would force the Pentagon
to cut back on the planes it is planning to buy and delay ship
construction, moves that will ultimately cause costs to rise.
"We will be ready (to implement the cuts), but really that's
not where the energy should be spent," Zients told members of
the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee. "The
energy should be spent on passing balanced deficit reduction to
avoid what everybody agrees is bad policy."
"The right course is not to spend time moving rocks at the
bottom of the cliff to make for a less painful landing. The
right course is to avoid driving off the cliff altogether," he
said.
Under the Budget Control Act signed last August, Congress
cut spending by about $917 billion over the next decade, with
$487 billion coming from national security.
The act also established a congressional panel to find $1.2
trillion in additional spending reductions by the end of the
year. Under the law, if the committee failed to reach an accord,
$1.2 trillion in across-the-board cuts would go into force in
early 2013 under a mechanism known as sequestration.
The committee was unable to reach a deal and the cuts are
due to go into effect Jan. 2, including $500 billion in
additional reductions to the defense budget.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and other Pentagon officials
have warned that the cuts would be devastating to the military,
undermining its ability to implement a newly designed strategy
that shifts U.S. strategic focus to the Asia-Pacific region.
Lawmakers on the Republican-controlled House committee have
expressed increasing concern about the looming cuts. The
Pentagon has said it is not planning how to implement the
reductions because it has not been directed to do so by the
White House budget office.
Representative Randy Forbes, a Republican, faulted
President Barack Obama, saying the Democrat had failed to put
forward a solution to the deadlock that had a realistic chance
of winning bipartisan support.
"Do you think it was responsible for the president to sign
that measure (sequestration) into law" without having a viable
alternative plan? he asked Zients.
"What is holding us up right now is the Republican refusal
to have the top 2 percent (of wealthiest Americans) pay their
fair share" of taxes, Zients shot back.
"No amount of planning will mitigate the damaging effects of
sequestration. Sequestration is a blunt indiscriminate
instrument designed to force action, to force Congress to act,"
he told the panel.
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Vicki Allen)