* White House budget chief says there's still time to act
* Less funding for ships and planes, teachers and children
* Hearing punctuated by partisan anger
(Adds quotes, background)
By David Alexander and Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 Congress should stop fretting
over the mechanics of implementing a huge, indiscriminate budget
cut early next year and instead try to pass a more reasonable
plan to reduce deficits, a senior U.S. official told lawmakers
on Wednesday.
In a hearing punctuated by partisan anger, acting White
House budget director Jeff Zients rejected assertions that
President Barack Obama was responsible for the stalemate over
the looming budget cuts.
Zients said the problem was Republicans' reluctance to
consider higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans.
Pressed by Republican Representative Randy Forbes over
whether the president had "some responsibility to put forward a
realistic proposal" to avert the cuts, Zients shot back, "What's
holding us up right now is the Republican refusal to have the
top 2 percent pay their fair share."
Zients told members of the House of Representatives Armed
Services Committee the cuts due to kick in on Jan. 2 would be
devastating for both defense and non-defense programs, causing
16,000 teachers and aides to lose their jobs and eliminating
early childhood education for 100,000 youngsters.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, who testified
alongside Zients, said the reductions would force the Pentagon
to cut back on the planes it is planning to buy and delay ship
construction, moves that will ultimately cause costs to rise.
Addressing Republican concerns about the administration's
failure to begin planning for the reductions, Zients told
lawmakers: "We will be ready (to implement the cuts), but really
that's not where the energy should be spent. The energy should
be spent on passing balanced deficit reduction to avoid what
everybody agrees is bad policy.
"The right course is not to spend time moving rocks at the
bottom of the cliff to make for a less painful landing. The
right course is to avoid driving off the cliff altogether," he
said.
Under the Budget Control Act signed last August, Congress
cut spending by about $917 billion over the next decade, with
$487 billion coming from national security.
The act also established a congressional panel to find $1.2
trillion in additional spending reductions by the end of the
year. Under the law, if the committee failed to reach an accord,
$1.2 trillion in across-the-board cuts would go into force in
early 2013 under a mechanism known as sequestration.
The committee was unable to reach a deal and the cuts are
due to go into effect Jan. 2, including $500 billion in
additional reductions to the defense budget.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and other Pentagon officials
have warned that the cuts would be devastating to the military,
undermining its ability to implement a newly designed strategy
that shifts U.S. focus to the Asia-Pacific region.
Lawmakers on the House committee have expressed increasing
concern about the looming cuts. The Pentagon has said it was not
planning how to implement the reductions because it had not been
directed to do so by the White House budget office.
That prompted Representative Buck McKeon to ask Zients to
testify before the Armed Services Committee. Zients initially
declined an informal request to appear before the panel but
later agreed to do so after McKeon pressed the issue with a
formal invitation letter.
Zients said the Office of Management and Budget issued
guidance earlier this week to begin preparing federal agencies
to comply with sequestration.
He said he had notified Congress that the president would
exempt military personnel accounts from the effects of the
budget reduction. And the Labor Department had advised employers
they would not be required to notify workers 60 days ahead of
time about potential layoffs that might result from the cuts.
"We are taking the necessary steps," Zients said. "But ...
no amount of planning will mitigate the damaging effects of
sequestration. Sequestration is a blunt, indiscriminate
instrument designed to force action, to force Congress to act."
McKeon expressed disappointment after the hearing that
Zients had taken a finger-pointing "partisan" stance about
resolving the deadlock over the cuts, saying "it was not
something that we're used to in our committee."
Representative Adam Smith, the panel's top Democrat, said
committee members are usually very partisan but their witnesses
are from the Pentagon and "don't really fight back."
"Today we finally had someone who was willing to punch
back," Smith said.
