* Obama seeks $14 bln for government-wide cyber efforts
* Pentagon budget calls for $5.5 billion in cybersecurity
funding
* Weapons makers, security contractors to benefit
By Andrea Shalal and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 President Barack Obama's
budget proposal for the 2016 fiscal year seeks $14 billion for
cybersecurity efforts across the U.S. government to better
protect federal and private networks from hacking threats.
The budget seeks an increase of about $1.5 billion from this
year's $12.5 billion devoted to cybersecurity spending.
Federal cybersecurity funding has steadily increased in
recent years, from $10.3 billion in 2013, reflecting the
intensity of threats U.S. companies and government agencies are
facing from cyber intruders, both domestic and foreign.
The budget, released on Monday, calls for deployment of more
intrusion detection and prevention capabilities, greater sharing
of data with the private sector and other countries and more
funding to beef up the government's ability to respond to
attacks.
The funding would support several specific programs, such as
monitoring and diagnostics of federal computer networks, the
EINSTEIN intrusion detection and prevention system and
government-wide testing and incident-response training.
"Cyber threats targeting the private sector, critical
infrastructure and the federal government demonstrate that no
sector, network or system is immune to infiltration by those
seeking to steal commercial or government secrets and property
or perpetrate malicious and disruptive activity," the White
House summary said.
It is unclear how much funding the Republican-controlled
Congress will dedicate to cybersecurity efforts during the next
fiscal year.
Among various requests, the White House sought $227 million
for construction of a Civilian Cyber Campus, meant to spur
public-private partnerships, and $160 million for information
technology and cybersecurity of the weapons program at the
Energy Department's National Nuclear Security Administration.
The Pentagon's budget alone called for $5.5 billion in
funding for cybersecurity. The agency's chief weapons tester
last month told Congress that nearly every U.S. weapons program
showed "significant vulnerabilities" to cyber attacks, including
misconfigured, unpatched and outdated software.
Increased funding for protection of government networks
would be good news for big weapons makers like Lockheed Martin
Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman
Corp and Raytheon, which already play a big role
in cybersecurity, encryption and analysis for defense and
intelligence agencies.
A range of medium-sized and smaller companies is also poised
to benefit, including Science Applications International Corp
, Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI International
and Computer Sciences Corp.
In the private sector, where companies have grown
increasingly concerned in the wake of attacks on retailers,
banks and others, higher spending is likely to boost companies
like Hewlett Packard, which offers cybersecurity
services.
The White House's budget for most agencies referenced their
cybersecurity efforts, including the Department of Health and
Human Services and the Office of Personnel Management. Obama
also asked for at least $28 million for the Agriculture
Department's Chief Information Officer to improve the agency's
cybersecurity and $15 million for the FBI's grants, training,
and technical assistance program that helps local law
enforcement fight economic, high-technology and Internet crimes.
