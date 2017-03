LONDON, March 6 Automatic spending cuts being imposed on the U.S. budget will have little effect on borrowing, at least for the time being, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.

"How does the sequester impact our debt issuance? Frankly, in the near term it doesn't impact it very much at all," Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance James Clark, told a bonds conference in London.

He added that the Treasury plans to issue floating rate notes within a year.