WASHINGTON Feb 2 Facing new security challenges
in the Middle East and Ukraine, the Obama administration on
Monday proposed a $534 billion Pentagon base budget plus $51
billion in war funds as it urged Congress to end spending cuts
which it says erode U.S. military power.
In addition to the base budget and war funding requests, the
administration proposed some $27 billion in defense spending at
other agencies, primarily nuclear weapons work by the Department
of Energy.
The Pentagon base budget proposal broke through the $499
billion federal spending cap for fiscal year 2016, setting up a
debate in Congress over whether to continue deep cuts to federal
discretionary spending or to amend the limits set in a 2011 law
that sought to narrow the U.S. budget deficit.
"The geopolitical events of the past year only reinforce the
need to resource DoD (Department of Defense) at the president's
requested funding level as opposed to current law," the Pentagon
said in a statement.
The budget follows several years of deep spending cuts, also
known as sequestration, included in a 2011 law meant to slash
government deficits. Projected defense spending was supposed to
be reduced by about a trillion dollars over a decade but defense
officials say the cuts are eroding military capabilities after
15 years of war.
"As the budget makes clear, a return to sequester-level
funding would be irresponsible and dangerous, resulting in a
force too small and ill-equipped to respond to the full range of
potential threats to the nation," the Pentagon said.
To counter Russian actions in Ukraine and elsewhere in
Europe, the defense budget includes funding to increase military
exercises and training with European partners and to increase
U.S. military rotational deployments to the region.
It also includes funding to combat Islamic State militants
in Iraq and Syria by providing training and assistance to Iraqi
military troops and members of the Syrian opposition.
The proposed budget would enable the U.S. Army to fund an
active-duty force of 475,000 soldiers, down slightly from its
plan to retain 490,000 after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Pentagon has warned that if the 2011 budget limits remained
in force, it would have to cut the Army to about 420,000 troops.
The Pentagon again sought approval for several reforms hotly
opposed in Congress, including retirement of the A-10 "Warthog"
close-air support aircraft, conducting a new round of U.S. base
closures and curbing the rising cost of military pay and
benefits.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by David Storey
and G Crosse)