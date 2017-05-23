(Adds details on military branch funding)
By Mike Stone
WASHINGTON May 23 While U.S. President Donald
Trump's budget proposal for national defense increases spending,
it falls short of campaign promises to rebuild the Navy and a
"historic" increase in military spending.
The budget proposes a modest increase in military spending.
Trump is seeking a $52 billion hike for the Pentagon as part of
an overall defense spending increase of $54 billion. That is
almost 10 percent higher than current budget caps, but only 3
percent more than what former President Barack Obama had sought
in his long-term budget plan.
The $603 billion includes funding for nuclear weapons
programs at the Department of Energy and other national defense
programs as well as the Department of Defense.
The Pentagon's specific defense request is for $574.5
billion, an increase of 4.6 percent compared with the budget for
fiscal year 2017.
"Looking at defense specifically, this is not a historic
budget - much less a buildup," said Mackenzie Eaglen, an analyst
at the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank based in
Washington.
"This budget seeks to repair the cracked military foundation
by plugging gaps and filling holes," she said.
At the direction of Defense Secretary James Mattis, the
Pentagon is carrying out a broad budget and strategy review, and
experts said this budget is more of a placeholder until that is
complete.
"It feels to me like the Trump administration just doesn't
really have it all together at this point," said Laicie Heeley,
a fellow at the Stimson Center, another Washington-based think
tank.
The budget request must be passed by Congress but faces
skeptical lawmakers. U.S. officials said the focus of the budget
proposal was to improve readiness.
U.S. Senator John McCain, one of the leading military and
foreign policy voices in Congress, said on Tuesday that the
White House's budget proposal was "inadequate" and "dead on
arrival" in Congress.
McCain has been a proponent of increasing base defense
spending to above $640 billion in order to renew the military
and invest in modern capabilities.
"Obviously it is going to take a lot in Congress, in both
the House and Senate, to try to get it done and we are here to
help in any way we can," Acting Comptroller John Roth told
reporters.
The proposal includes an additional $65 billion in Overseas
Contingency Operations (OCO) money, which is intended to fund
ongoing wars and does not count against the budget caps.
ACTIVE DUTY TROOP LEVELS
The fiscal 2018 budget proposal's OCO funding includes $46
billion for operations in Afghanistan, but is based on current
U.S. troops levels at about 8,400. The Trump administration is
weighing sending between 3,000 and 5,000 additional U.S. and
coalition troops to the war-torn country to stem gains made by
Taliban militants.
The OCO fund also includes $13 billion for the fight against
Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria and $4.8 billion for
the European Reassurance Initiative, which is an increase of
about $1.4 billion from the 2017 request.
The budget proposes $137.2 billion for the Army, which is
looking to keep active-duty troop levels at 476,000.
The Obama administration had planned for the number of Army
active-duty troops to go down to 450,000 by the end of fiscal
2017.
The White House's proposal also earmarks a total of $171.5
billion for the Navy.
As a presidential candidate, Trump made repeated calls to
expand the current 275-ship fleet to 350.
However, that will have to wait because the budget proposal
did not accelerate the Navy's schedule for purchasing additional
ships, but instead increased funding for ship maintenance as the
duration of overseas deployments increases.
The Navy added a Boeing Co P-8 submarine-hunting
aircraft, but delayed the purchase of two F-35C variant jets
made by Lockheed Martin Co.
(Additional reporting Idrees Ali; editing by Andrea Ricci,
Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)