* Analysis says January spending cut will cost 2 million
jobs
* Congress frets but both parties resist compromise
* Cheney tells Republicans problem needs to be resolved
By Lauren French and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 17 Former Vice President Dick
Cheney told Republican lawmakers on Tuesday that looming defense
cuts could have a serious impact on the U.S. military, even as a
new analysis predicted the budget reductions that begin in
January could cost 2 million jobs.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill fretted over how to resolve the
issue but remained dug into their longstanding positions.
Democrats are calling for increased revenues as well as further
budget cuts and Republicans are insisting on spending reductions
alone and no new taxes.
Cheney's visit to the Capitol came as mayors of two major
U.S. cities warned that the looming $1.2 trillion federal budget
cut is the biggest threat to their local economic recoveries.
The 10-year, across-the-board cut is due to go into force on
Jan. 2 under a process known as sequestration.
Cheney, who was defense secretary during the first Gulf war
and presided over the post-Cold War military drawdown, told
Republican lawmakers in a closed-door session the problem should
be fixed but made no specific recommendations, said Senator
Lindsey Graham.
"I thought he did a very good job (explaining) about how he
reformed the Pentagon, eliminated some weapons systems that were
wasteful ... (and) basically impressed upon us that the
sequestration that we are about to enter is just devastating to
long-term planning and readiness," Graham said.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, speaking at a defense industry
event, said Arizona stood to lose 50,000 high paying aerospace
and defense jobs as a result of "Congress's failure to deal with
looming indiscriminate cuts" to the defense budget.
"That is the Number One threat to our local economy,"
Stanton said. "And it would put our city, and the state I
represent, back to recession. It is exactly the wrong direction
for us to go in."
Mayor Jerry Sanders of San Diego, where defense is one of
the major industries, said the cuts would lead to a loss of
confidence, and once that happens "our economy is going to go
back to right where we were and cities have nowhere to go but
have to cut vital services."
Congress passed the Budget Control Act last year to try to
impose fiscal discipline on a federal government that has been
running trillion-dollar deficits and has amassed a $15.8
trillion debt.
The measure called for the Pentagon to reduce its projected
spending by $487 billion over the next decade and trimmed
non-defense spending by a similar amount.
The law also established a congressional panel to find
another $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over a decade, and ordered
automatic across-the-board spending reductions if the group
failed to reach a compromise by the end of 2011. Lawmakers were
unable to agree on a deal and now face the automatic cuts.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and others have warned the
cuts would be devastating and would undermine the Pentagon's new
defense strategy.
But some budget analysts note that the pending cuts follow a
decade of increases in defense spending and are far smaller than
during previous drawdowns in military spending. Even if the Jan.
2 cuts do take place, the Pentagon budget will still be
comparable in size to its 2006 spending plan.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Stephen Fuller, an economist at George Mason University,
released an analysis prepared for the Aerospace Industries
Association saying the budget cuts due to go into force on Jan 2
will cost 2.14 million jobs and reduce gross domestic product by
$215 billion.
The cuts would reduce spending by about $1.2 trillion over a
decade. Fuller said the first year's cut would slash Pentagon
spending by $56.7 billion, resulting in 325,693 direct job
losses as well as another 764,666 indirect job losses.
The government's cuts in non-defense spending would have a
similar impact. The $59 billion cut to non-defense spending
would directly cost 420,529 jobs, which in turn would trigger
another 626,820 indirect job losses, Fuller said.
"The results are bleak but clear-cut," he said. "The
unemployment rate will climb above 9 percent, pushing the
economy toward recession and reducing projected growth in 2013
by two-thirds."
The new analysis comes a day before the House of
Representatives is due to vote on a bill requiring the Obama
administration to provide details of what programs would be cut
under the Jan. 2 spending reductions. Representative Steny
Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said the measure was
expected to pass.
A similar measure has passed the Senate, but it is unclear
if the two chambers will ultimately agree upon a final version
that can be sent to President Barack Obama to be signed into
law.
Senator John McCain, the ranking Republican on the Senate
Armed Services Committee, blamed Obama for the situation, saying
he had failed to work with Republicans to find a way to resolve
the problem.
"The facts are devastating, the American people should
understand that. Then maybe they'd put ... pressure on the
president to sit down and talk with us and help us work this out
and avoid it," McCain said.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Susan Cornwell.;
Writing by David Alexander; editing by Christopher Wilson)