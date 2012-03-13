WASHINGTON, March 13 This year's U.S. budget deficit will swell by an additional $92 billion from estimates made in January because of a subsequent payroll tax cut extension, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

The CBO, in an update to its budget estimates based on current law, said it now expects a $1.171 trillion deficit for fiscal 2012, which ends Sept. 30. Previously, it forecast a $1.079 trillion deficit. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)