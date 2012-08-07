WASHINGTON Aug 7 The U.S. federal government
will report a budget deficit of about $975 billion for the first
10 months of the fiscal year, slightly less than the $1.1
trillion budget gap during the same period last year, the
Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.
The deficit estimates appear in line with the latest
projection by the White House of a $1.2 trillion deficit for the
entire fiscal year ending on Sept. 30. The CBO in January
projected a $1.1 trillion deficit for the year and will update
that forecast and provide an estimate for next year's budget
deficit in its economic outlook to be released on Aug. 22.
The non-partisan budget agency for Congress said in its
monthly budget report released on Tuesday that revenues were 6
percent higher in the first 10 months of fiscal year 2012, which
began on Oct. 1, 2011, than they were during the same period a
year ago.
In a potentially good sign for the economy, tax receipts
from corporations and individuals were higher so far this year,
CBO said. Government spending for the first 10 months increased
by less than one percent compared to the same period last year,
CBO said.
The U.S. deficit for the month of July was $71 billion,
about $58 billion less than the shortfall recorded a year ago,
the CBO said. But the numbers last month were influenced by a
shift in some government payments to June from July. Without
those payment shifts, the deficit would have been $22 billion
less than the shortfall in July 2011.
The U.S. Treasury Department will report the actual revenue
and spending figures through July on Friday.
