WASHINGTON Aug 10 The United States is running a $1.1 trillion budget deficit to date in the current fiscal year, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday, as key lawmakers get set to find a way to cut government spending and rein in the growing public debt.

The budget deficit, 10 months into the government's fiscal year, was $69 billion lower than the same period a year earlier, said the Treasury Department. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Neil Stempleman)