WASHINGTON Feb 2 Beneath President Barack
Obama's plan to fight income inequality lies a gloomy view of an
economy that is growing slower and creating fewer rewards for
its workers than it did in much of the last century.
In a budget proposal unveiled on Monday, the White House cut
forecasts for an array of economic variables, depicting less
growth, weaker inflation and lower interest rates than officials
expected only a year ago.
This comes despite an unemployment rate that the Obama
administration expects to hit the 5.2 percent level considered
to be roughly in line with full employment sometime this year.
The administration's take on the economy moves it closer to
the growing view among economists that the United States could
be stuck in a prolonged period of stagnation.
"In the 21st century, real GDP growth in the United States
is likely to be slower than it was in earlier eras," the budget
proposal says.
Obama's $3.99 trillion budget plan for fiscal 2016 would
mark a spending increase of about $240 billion from the current
year.
The economic vision presented in the plan is all-the-more
pessimistic given that it incorporates the impact of higher
spending on infrastructure and education, as well as overhauls
of tax and immigration laws. Many of those proposals are
unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Congress.
Even with these measures, which are aimed to counter rising
income inequality, weaker growth would leave the economy about
$500 billion smaller in 2020 than the administration projected a
year ago. The administration expects the share of national
income going to labor - as opposed to capital - to hold near
historic lows for years to come.
An aging population that is less inclined to work could help
limit long-run economic growth to around 2.3 percent annually,
the budget says, a rate that would be roughly a percentage point
lower than the average since World War Two.
In the White House view, the jobless rate could drop to as
low as 4.9 percent in 2017. But even that is not expected to
lead to substantial wage or price increases, suggesting
officials are sympathetic to stagnation arguments made prominent
by economists, such as former Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers, who have argued the government should spend more to
make up for weak private sector demand.
While the White House's estimate of potential growth was
unchanged from a year ago, it now sees interest rates holding
lower for years even under the assumption that the government
boosts spending substantially, something that in other eras
would lead lenders to jack up interest rates more.
"The administration forecast projects that interest rates
will stabilize below their historical averages," while inflation
is expected to remain low for years to come, according to the
budget documents.
Other developed economies are confronting a similar set of
circumstances, and slowly acknowledging that their long-run
potential may be constrained. The Obama administration has been
pressing European nations, primarily Germany, to act accordingly
and lift government spending to make up for weak household and
business demand.
In the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the
administration was restrained in its own response, as it tried
to control the deficits generated by stimulus programs set in
motion to battle the deepest economic downturn since the Great
Depression. The impact of budget cuts continued to be felt
through last year.
The latest budget document marks a turn in that debate as
Obama makes the case for more government pump priming.
(Reporting by Howard Scheider and Jason Lange; Editing by Tim
Ahmann and Tomasz Janowski)