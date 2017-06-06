By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, June 6
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. Education Secretary
Betsy DeVos faced hostile questions from a Senate committee on
Tuesday as she tried to win lawmakers over to President Donald
Trump's proposal to slash her department's funding by 13
percent.
DeVos, a Republican who narrowly won Senate approval for her
post in February after strident opposition from Democrats and a
few fellow party members, testified before the Senate
appropriations subcommittee on education about the proposed
budget Trump submitted to Congress last month.
Trump's plan to cut $9 billion from the Education
Department's budget would "improve educational opportunities"
and shift the federal role in education, DeVos told the panel.
"I understand those figures are alarming for many," she
said. "However, this budget refocuses the department on
supporting states and school districts in their efforts to
provide high-quality education to all our students."
Democrats took turns asking DeVos about the bigger budget
line-items and talking about students who they say could be hurt
by large spending cuts.
The most pointed exchanges were on whether private schools
that receive federal funds would have to agree not to
discriminate against students.
DeVos would only repeat that schools taking federal money
must abide by U.S. law. But Senator Jeff Merkley and his fellow
Democrats said she was refusing to answer the question because
federal law is unclear in many areas of possible discrimination,
such as the rights of transgendered people.
Lawmakers are expected to alter Trump's proposed budget
before voting on it.
The subcommittee's chair, conservative Republican Roy Blunt,
said he believed Congress would not approve the budget as
proposed.
"Such a significant cut to the department’s budget is likely
untenable," Blunt said, pressing specifically to preserve funds
for technical programs, work-study financial aid and the Special
Olympics.
Civil rights groups and Democrats say the budget would send
public dollars to private companies, disband after-school care,
hurt schools in poor neighborhoods, shrink the ranks of
teachers, and make it harder for many to afford college.
DeVos is currently working on major transformations in
student loans. The budget suggests changing income-based
repayment plans and ending loan forgiveness for workers in the
public sector, which DeVos said would clear up confusion around
the loans.
With the stated aim of giving parents more choices for their
children's education, DeVos and Republicans support charter
schools, which are publicly funded but operate independently,
frequently by corporations, as well as subsidies to help pay
private-school tuition. Many Republicans on the panel applauded
the budget's proposal to boost such "school choice" programs.
But the subcommittee's senior Democrat, Patty Murray, said
the cuts "highlight the ways that the policies and priorities
you and President Trump are pushing would hurt students, hurt
communities, and represent a clear broken promise to workers and
the middle class."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)