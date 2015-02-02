(Adds details on energy components of budget)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Feb 2 President Barack Obama's
fiscal 2016 budget proposes $7.4 billion to fund clean energy
technologies and a $4 billion fund to encourage U.S. states to
make faster and deeper cuts to emissions from power plants,
officials told Reuters.
Obama's budget, which will be published later on Monday,
also calls for the permanent extension of the Production Tax
Credit, used by the wind industry, and the Investment Tax
Credit, used by the solar industry, the officials said.
Obama has made fighting climate change a top priority in his
final two years in office. The White House sees it as critical
to his legacy.
The investment in clean energy technologies would cover
programs primarily at the Department of Energy and Department of
Defense, the officials said.
The $7.4 billion figure is an increase from the $6.9 billion
proposed in Obama's fiscal 2015 budget and over the $6.5 billion
enacted by Congress for this year.
The administration is finalizing controversial rules that
will slash carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
nationwide. The new fund would give states incentives to speed
up that process or go further than their mandated cuts, the
officials said.
"They have the opportunity to really ... set their sights
higher and lock into an even more ambitious trajectory when it
comes to clean energy," one official said, speaking on condition
of anonymity ahead of the budget's formal release.
States could qualify for the funding by making their targets
early or going further than required. They would then have
access to money that could be used to finance clean energy
technologies, funding for low-income communities that face
"disproportionate impacts from environmental pollution" and
create incentives for businesses to back projects that cut down
on carbon emissions, blamed for global warming.
In addition, the budget provides $400 million to help
communities assess flood risks.
It also spells out the costs to the federal government of
climate-related disasters, highlighting a fiscal argument to
fight global warming. The United States has taken on over $300
billion in direct costs resulting from extreme weather and fire
in the past decade, the budget says.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)