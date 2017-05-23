By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 The Republican-led U.S.
derivatives regulatory agency is splitting with the White House
over how large its fiscal 2018 budget should be, saying it needs
extra funds to help carry out its mission.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday it
is seeking a $31.5 million boost on its current $250 million
budget.
The White House, by contrast, is proposing to keep the
CFTC's budget flat. It is also proposing to keep the Securities
and Exchange Commission's budget flat at $1.6 billion, though it
recommends allotting an additional $244.5 million to help pay
for the SEC to relocate its headquarters.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao)