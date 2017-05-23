(Adds details on SEC's proposed budget, comments from CFTC
Commissioner Bowen)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 23 The Republican-led U.S.
derivatives regulator pushed back against White House efforts on
Tuesday to rein in its fiscal 2018 budgets, saying it needs
additional resources to carry out its mission to monitor the
marketplace and analyze rules.
In a somewhat unusual move, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Tuesday it is seeking a $31.5 million boost
on its current $250 million budget.
The White House, by contrast, proposed to keep the budgets
of both the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission
flat.
The SEC's current budget is $1.6 billion.
The White House also said it would support allotting an
additional $244.5 million to help pay for a new SEC headquarters
if it must relocate after its lease expires, though at the same
time it called on Congress to kill a $50 million reserve fund in
fiscal year 2019 that the agency uses to fund long-term
information technology projects.
The SEC concurred with the White House's fiscal 2018 budget
proposal, and said it intends to continue making use of the
reserve fund, which it called "critically important" to help it
keep pace with rapidly changing technology.
A document released by the agency did not weigh in on
whether the fund should be eliminated by 2019, as the White
House proposes.
The CFTC won broad new powers from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law to police the massive over-the-counter
derivatives marketplace.
However, it has often struggled to convince the
Republican-led Congress to boost its resources.
The CFTC said Tuesday that it has independent legal
authority to seek a different budget from what the White House
proposes, and that its pitch to Congress was approved by its two
commissioners, Republican Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo and
Democrat Sharon Bowen.
The money would be used to devote more resources to analyze
the economic costs and benefits of its rules, boost compliance
examinations of clearing houses that help reduce counterparty
trading risks, and further advance its newly unveiled financial
technology initiatives.
"The U.S. derivatives markets should be neither the most
regulated nor the least regulated of the world - but the best
regulated," Giancarlo wrote in a letter to congressional
appropriators.
"This budget request ensures that the CFTC can meet such a
standard before the American people."
Bowen said while she voted to request more money she does
not support the proposal because it does not go far enough to
provide the CFTC with adequate funding.
Although the CFTC and the White House disagreed on the
number, both the SEC and CFTC largely came out unscathed in the
budget, which overall calls for slashing $3.6 trillion in
spending.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Grant McCool and Lisa
Shumaker)