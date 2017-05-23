(Repeats with no changes)
By Yeganeh Torbati and Mike Stone
WASHINGTON May 22 The Trump administration's
budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign
military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash
spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29
percent, the White House said on Monday.
The cuts to programs under the State Department are in part
meant to fund an increase in military spending.
The White House budget documents showed total defense
spending for the 2018 fiscal year at $603 billion, about 3
percent higher than President Barack Obama's proposed 2018
fiscal year defense budget.
The $603 billion includes funding for nuclear weapons
programs at the Department of Energy and other national defense
programs as well as the Department of Defense.
The Pentagon's specific defense request is for $574.5
billion, an increase of 4.6 percent compared to fiscal year
2017.
Under President Donald Trump's proposal, the United States
would spend 29.1 percent less on the State Department and "other
international programs" in the 2018 fiscal year compared to
2017, a decrease of $11.5 billion.
That decrease includes a re-shaping of the way some
countries receive military aid from the United States. Foreign
military financing gives countries loans or grants to buy U.S.
military equipment.
The State Department decides which countries are given the
financing while the Pentagon executes the decisions. Under the
Trump proposal, many current grants would instead be converted
to loans.
"We do change a couple of the foreign military programs from
direct grants to loans," said Mick Mulvaney, the director of the
White House Office of Management and Budget, in a briefing with
reporters on Monday. "Our argument was instead of ... giving
somebody $100 million, we could give them a smaller number worth
of loan guarantees and they could actually buy more stuff."
Military aid to Israel and Egypt, two close U.S. allies in
the Middle East and the biggest recipients of U.S. military
assistance, will remain unchanged, Mulvaney said.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the proposal,
said the foreign military grants could affect Pakistan, Tunisia,
Lebanon, Ukraine, Colombia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
U.S. military assistance to partners and allies reached
$13.5 billion in 2015, or 28 percent of all U.S. foreign aid
spending that year, according to the Congressional Research
Service. Most grants through the Foreign Military Financing
(FMF) program go to Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Iraq.
Congress ultimately controls the government purse strings
and may reject some or many of the Trump administration's
proposals. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have criticized
the size of the cuts to the State Department and U.S. Agency for
International Development.
Mulvaney said that aid to Pakistan would be reduced, though
he did not give concrete details.
"(The) State (Department) still has some flexibility to come
up with a final plan on that, but I do know that writ large we
have proposed to move several countries from a direct grant
program to a loan guarantee program," he said.
POTENTIAL STRAIN FOR SMALLER COUNTRIES
Todd Harrison, a defense budget analyst with the Center for
Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, said the switch from grants
to loans for military aid may mean that countries will not be
able to afford U.S. military equipment, forcing them to go
elsewhere for supplies.
"Countries can buy from China or Russia. They have other
places to shop, and one of the ways that we build capacity with
our partners is through these grants," Harrison said. "It's in
our interest to have interoperability with our allies, and these
military grants are a part of that."
Thomas Spoehr, who directs the Center for National Defense
at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said the conversion
from grants to loans will be a challenge especially for smaller
military aid recipient countries like Macedonia and Tunisia.
But "it's a proposal whose time has come," Spoehr said,
given U.S. budget deficits and high military spending overall.
"This is probably a prudent place to make some cuts given
all the other investments we make in national defense," Spoehr
said.
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Yara Bayoumy
and Cynthia Osterman)