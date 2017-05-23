(Adds comments, details on heating oil reserve, background)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK May 23 The Trump administration is
proposing to sell off in the coming fiscal year the entire
gasoline reserve created in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy,
according to its budget proposal unveiled on Tuesday.
The U.S. Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR) was
established in 2014 to minimize the impact of sudden supply
interruptions, such as occurred in 2012 during Sandy, the
second-costliest hurricane in the country's history.
The gasoline reserve was established as part of the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). It consists of 1 million
barrels of gasoline blendstock and is stored in commercial
storage terminals in Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
"The NGSR has not been utilized and does not have the
operational functionality that was envisioned post-Sandy," the
budget proposal said. It noted that the NGSR's leased commercial
storage contracts expire in the early part of fiscal 2019.
A sale would offset $69 million of discretionary spending,
with any additional proceeds going to the U.S. Treasury's
general fund for deficit reduction, the proposal says.
Sandy battered the northeastern U.S. coast at the end of
October 2012, destroying homes and buildings, closing refineries
and disrupting gasoline supplies. The U.S. East Coast accounts
for over a third of national gasoline consumption.
The gasoline market is not likely to be affected
significantly if the budget proposal is approved in its current
form by Congress, said Robert Campbell, head of oil products
markets at consultancy Energy Aspects, but it would leave the
region at risk if another disaster struck.
"Nothing has changed very much (since 2012)... if we were to
get in a situation where we once again have refinery closures on
the East Coast, it would be a much more vulnerable market," he
said.
The budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 also
calls for selling half of the 688 million barrels of oil in the
SPR, the nation's emergency crude stockpile. That would
represent about 141 days of U.S. oil imports of oil but only
about three days worth of global production.
"In some ways it seems more logical now to have a gasoline
reserve than a separate crude reserve," said David Thompson,
executive vice president at energy-specialized commodities
broker Powerhouse in Washington.
"There is a time component involved in making and
distributing gasoline, so if the Northeast refineries or the
Colonial (pipeline) were affected by a major incident, it would
take time to develop an alternative supply chain," he said.
Traders also said the gasoline reserve had been created so
recently that its liquidation was unlikely to be approved by
lawmakers quickly.
Under the Trump budget proposal, the existing Northeast home
heating oil reserve of 1 million barrels would continue to
operate.
