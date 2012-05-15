WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. budget deficits are
unsustainable in the long run, Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner said on Tuesday, warning lawmakers that the world will
not always have confidence in the U.S. political system if
Washington does not address the country's fiscal problems.
"We can't run the country on the assumption that the world
is always going to have confidence in the ability of the
American political system to act," Geithner told an event
sponsored by the Peterson Foundation.
"We have to earn that confidence over time. We have to
justify that confidence. That is going to require us to do more
in the near term," he said.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Rachelle Younglai; Editing by
James Dalgleish)