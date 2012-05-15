(Recasts with additional Geithner comments)
WASHINGTON May 15 The Obama administration on
Tuesday welcomed Europe's shift in its focus to economic growth
from the tough budget measures that heavily indebted euro zone
nations have put in place to put themselves on a sounder fiscal
path.
"They have a stronger set of tools to manage the crisis now
in place," Geithner told an event sponsored by the Peterson
Foundation. "That allows them to shift the focus where they
should to how they create the conditions for more growth."
Greece, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Portugal - countries at
the heart of the European debt crisis - have taken tough
austerity measures to slash budget deficits in the hope of
regaining market confidence and lowering borrowing costs.
However, in doing so, they have undercut growth in the
region and roiled the political waters.
French President Francois Hollande, who was sworn in on
Tuesday, was swept into office on calls for a fresh focus on
growth. Elections in Greece left its parliament deadlocked
between supporters and opponents of the nation's 130 billion
euro bailout, forcing it to call new elections on Tuesday.
In his remarks, Geithner threw the Obama administration's
support behind Europe's efforts to strike a balance between
growth and austerity.
"We should welcome this new debate about growth in Europe,"
Geithner said, just days before leaders from the Group of Eight
powers meet at the U.S. presidential Camp David retreat in the
Maryland countryside.
Geithner warned of the risk of "a negative spiral of
growth-killing austerity" if governments were to continually
seek further measures to tighten their budgets when a shortfall
in growth pushed up their deficits.
He also welcomed calls for public infrastructure investment
in Europe and said wages in European powerhouse Germany needed
to rise more rapidly than elsewhere in the region for "a
sustained period" to help other nations regain competitiveness.
Economic output was flat in the euro zone during the first
quarter with growth in Germany offsetting stagnation in France
and contraction in southern Europe.
WORLD WON'T ALWAYS HAVE CONFIDENCE IN U.S.
Domestically, the Obama administration is facing its own set
of fiscal and political problems. After the November
presidential election, the White House and Congress will have
two months to address automatic tax increases and spending cuts
that could push the country back into recession.
Geithner warned U.S. lawmakers that the world will not
always have confidence in the U.S. political system if
Washington does not address America's fiscal issues. The United
States is expected to run a deficit of more than $1 trillion for
the fourth year in a row in the current fiscal year.
"We can't run the country on the assumption that the world
is always going to have confidence in the ability of the
American political system to act," he said.
"We have to earn that confidence over time. We have to
justify that confidence. That is going to require us to do more
in the near term," he said.
Tax breaks enacted under former President George W. Bush,
which affect nearly all U.S. taxpayers, will expire Dec. 31. At
the same time, $1.2 trillion in automatic budget cuts are set to
kick in in early January if Congress does not find another way
to reduce the budget deficit by the same amount over 10 years.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Jason Lange, Rachelle Younglai;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)