WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. Congressional
Budget Office said on Tuesday the Supreme Court ruling that
upheld President Barack Obama's healthcare law but changed
Medicaid requirements will save the government some $84 billion
over 11 years.
Most of the savings will come from states limiting expansion
of their Medicaid healthcare coverage for the poor. The CBO also
said that repealing Obama's healthcare law would increase the
deficit over the next decade by $109 billion, mostly because the
law includes revenue increases and cost savings to pay for
expanding medical coverage to the uninsured.
