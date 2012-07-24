(Adds reaction, details from report)
By Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, July 24 Last month's Supreme Court
ruling that upheld President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare law
could save the U.S. government some $84 billion over 11 years,
the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.
The savings would come primarily from a portion of the
ruling giving the states an escape hatch from the law's expanded
program of healthcare coverage for the poor. That expansion of
the Medicaid program would be funded mostly by the federal
government, but eventually states would have to pick up a
portion of that cost.
The CBO also estimated that 3 million uninsured people who
would have received Medicaid coverage under the law before the
ruling now will remain with no insurance. The law, considered
Obama's signature domestic policy achievement, aimed to extend
medical coverage to more than 30 million uninsured Americans.
The United States pays more for healthcare than any other
country, but about 50 million of the roughly 310 million
Americans still have no insurance at all.
A number of states have balked at the law's Medicaid
expansion requirements, and any that decide to limit their
coverage or opt out would get less federal money and see their
rates of uninsured rise.
The CBO estimated that about 6 million fewer people than
anticipated will be covered by Medicaid as a result of states
that opt out, lowering the overall cost to the federal
government.
Some of those people - about 3 million, according to the CBO
- will end up purchasing insurance on state health insurance
exchanges due to be established by 2014 under the law. The rest
will go without health insurance, according to the CBO.
Those who purchase health insurance plans on the exchanges
would be eligible for federal subsidies, and that would increase
the government's costs. But the CBO said the Medicaid savings
would be greater than the added cost of covering people through
plans offered on the insurance exchanges.
The CBO also said that repealing the healthcare law - a move
advocated by Republicans - would increase the deficit over the
next decade by $109 billion. The law's revenue increases and
spending cuts total more than the cost of expanding coverage to
the uninsured, the CBO said.
The latest measure of the healthcare law's cost may add fuel
to the debate over its merits ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential
election.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the CBO report will
help Democrats highlight benefits of a law that Republicans say
is costly and is discouraging employers from hiring.
"This confirms what we've been saying all along - the
Affordable Care Act saves lots of money," Reid told reporters.
The congressional budget analysts estimated that the net
cost of expanding medical coverage under the law will total
$1.168 trillion over the next 10 years, compared to an earlier
estimate of $1.252 trillion.
In its ruling last month, the Supreme Court upheld the
constitutionality of the so-called individual mandate, requiring
Americans to obtain health insurance by 2014 or face a tax
penalty.
But the court said the federal government could not compel
states to expand their existing Medicaid programs by threatening
to disqualify them entirely from the costly coverage. The CBO
said its latest estimate reflects the belief that some states
will limit their expansion of Medicaid.
