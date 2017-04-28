WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved legislation to avert an imminent government shutdown by giving lawmakers until May 5 to come up with legislation funding federal agencies through the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30.

The Senate is expected to vote on the measure later on Friday. Without congressional action, the government would run out of money for many programs at midnight on Friday triggering widespread agency shutdowns.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey and Will Dunham)