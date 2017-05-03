BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep federal agencies operating through Sept. 30 and avoid a government shutdown on Saturday when existing funds expire.
The House voted 309-118 on the bill, which includes higher military spending, sending it to the Senate for consideration before a Friday midnight deadline.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.