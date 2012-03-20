(Adds details throughout)
* Deficits of $3.13 trillion over the next 10 years
* Savings from dismantling healthcare law, other programs
* Plan has little chance of becoming law
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. House Republicans
unveiled an ambitious plan on Tuesday to cut and simplify taxes,
slash spending and make a fresh run at overhauling the Medicare
health program in a bid to draw a stark election-year contrast
between their budgetary vision and that of President Barack
Obama.
While it has little chance of becoming law, Republicans in
the House of Representatives are looking for the plan from
Congressman Paul Ryan to provide a party-defining lift to their
re-election fortunes in November.
After a string of debacles ranging from last summer's
debt-limit standoff to a near-revolt over extending a payroll
tax cut, Republicans want to get back to their core message of
shrinking the size of government. They claim an advantage over
Obama on spending, debt and taxation and intend to use Ryan's
budget plan to exploit it.
Where Obama wants to raise taxes on the wealthy and boost
near-term spending on infrastructure and education, the
Republicans want to cut taxes and spending on healthcare and
social safety net programs -- benefits used more by the poor and
middle classes.
The Republican budget plan would produce deficits totaling
$3.13 trillion over the next 10 years -- less than half the
$6.39 trillion in deficits the Congressional Budget Office says
Obama's fiscal 2013 budget plan would rack up.
The Republican plan claims to put U.S. debt on a downward
path, to 62.3 percent of U.S. economic output by 2022, versus
Obama's 76.3 percent, which is slightly above current levels.
Ryan said in the document that U.S. debt growth, if left
unchecked, would spark a debilitating European-style debt
crisis.
"The growing possibility of such a crisis is creating
debilitating uncertainty about the future, hurting job creation
and economic growth today," he wrote.
DISMANTLING HEALTHCARE REFORM
The Republican budget achieves much of its deficit-reduction
goals through savings gained by dismantling Obama's 2010
healthcare reform law and by turning social safety net programs
like food stamps and the Medicaid program for the poor into
block grants for states.
After proposing last year to convert Medicare into a
voucher-like program to allow seniors to purchase private health
insurance, Ryan has modified his reforms in a bid to blunt
criticism that it would shift too many costs onto the elderly.
The new plan offers so-called premium support to allow
beneficiaries to purchase either traditional Medicare or
competing plans through a government-run exchange.
Republicans may soften the Ryan Medicare reform a bit to
preserve a fee-for-service plan, but political strategists say
that the party will still struggle to sell it to older voters
who worry about their benefits.
Democrats are once again ready to pounce on the Ryan plan
and tell voters it would mean "the end of Medicare as we know
it," in the hopes they can unseat Republicans as they did last
year in a special election for a conservative upstate New York
district.
BRASH REFORMER, VP CANDIDATE?
But the political risk on Medicare has not daunted Ryan, the
42-year-old House Budget Committee chairman who fashions himself
as a brash young reformer determined to shrink government.
Known for his slick YouTube videos to illustrate his dire
views of the U.S. debt trajectory and for slipping in iPod
earbuds sometimes when reporters are around, Ryan has kept the
debt debate on the boil since Republicans took control of the
House two years ago.
The budget plan gives Ryan, who is frequently mentioned as a
potential vice presidential candidate, a huge platform to
influence the party's direction and set the agenda for the
election-year spending debate.
But many conservative Republicans, including those backed
by the Tea Party movement, wanted Ryan's budget to contain even
deeper cuts to discretionary spending now.
They were pushing to go below fiscal 2013 discretionary caps
agreed with Democrats last August by as much as $116 billion,
but the Ryan budget settles on a $18.4 billion reduction.
Democrats warn that even the smaller cut breaks last year's
debt-limit agreement meant to keep fiscal peace and risks a
government shutdown by causing conflict over spending bills.
Some conservative Republicans may balk at the lower level,
making House passage less certain, but the plan does shield
defense and security spending from automatic spending cuts that
are scheduled to kick in next January.
The Ryan plan contains another element popular with
Republicans across the board: tax reform. It proposes to cut top
rates for individuals, paring back the number of tax brackets to
two - 25 percent and 10 percent - from six now.
The current top rate is 35 percent, but it is set to rise to
39.6 percent at the beginning of next year if the tax cuts
enacted during President George W. Bush's presidency are allowed
to expire.
It also would push through a corporate tax reform plan that
would lower nominal tax rates to 25 percent from about 35
percent and largely eliminate taxes on U.S. companies' overseas
profits.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith and Richard Cowan; Editing
by Philip Barbara)