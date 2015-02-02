(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Feb 2 President Barack Obama on
Monday proposed a $3.99 trillion budget for fiscal year 2016
that sets up a battle with Republicans over programs to boost
the middle class that are funded by higher taxes on corporations
and wealthy Americans.
The budget foresees a $474 billion deficit, which is 2.5
percent of U.S. gross domestic product. It projects deficits
stabilizing at that rate over a 10-year period, senior
administration officials said.
Obama's budget fleshes out proposals from his State of the
Union address and helps highlight Democratic priorities for the
last quarter of his presidency and the beginning of the 2016
presidential campaign.
But it is as much a political document as a fiscal road map
and would require approval from the Republican-controlled
Congress to go into effect.
"Our hope is that by laying out ... a clear economic vision
centered around the middle class and economic growth, that we'll
be able to have a productive conversation (with Republicans) and
make progress over the course of the year," an administration
official said on Sunday, previewing the budget's release.
Republicans have said they see room for compromise in areas
such as tax reform and infrastructure, but many of Obama's
programs, which were rolled out in the weeks before the budget's
release, have landed with a thud.
"When ... he devotes his time and energy to talking about
the new tax-and-spend policies that progressives like and
Republicans universally oppose, he signals to Congress that he
is once again looking to argue rather than to legislate," said
Keith Hennessey, a former economic adviser to Republican
President George W. Bush.
Democrats, however, viewed the budget as a statement of
their priorities and a chance to demonstrate they represent the
party that champions middle-income Americans.
"(It) affords him an opportunity to contrast his vision of
helping the middle class with the Republican Congress' approach
of exacerbating inequality, ignoring the middle class and making
the burdens of those who want to enter it even greater," said
Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress,
which has close ties to the White House.
INFRASTRUCTURE, TAX REFORM
The budget achieves some $1.8 trillion in deficit reduction
over the next 10 years, officials said, through healthcare, tax
and immigration reform, but the forecast assumes Republican
support for Obama's programs, which is unlikely.
Republicans have blocked immigration reform legislation in
the House of Representatives, for example, and the budget
assumes passage of such a bill.
The administration foresees a continuation of the decline in
unemployment, forecasting a rate of 5.4 percent in 2015. The
rate currently stands at 5.6 percent.
It also proposes a new infrastructure bank, a 6 percent
increase in research and development, and a controversial
consolidation of U.S. government agencies. Obama has previously
proposed combining trade agencies, but the proposal fizzled.
The budget sets aside $14 billion to strengthen U.S.
cybersecurity defenses after a spate of high-profile hackings.
It calls for a one-time, 14 percent tax on an estimated $2.1
trillion in profits piled up abroad by companies such as General
Electric and Microsoft, while imposing a 19
percent tax on U.S. companies' future foreign earnings.
It proposes a 7 percent rise in U.S. domestic and military
spending, ending "sequester" caps with reforms to crop insurance
programs and closing tax loopholes such as one on "carried
interest." Those moves would help fund investments in
infrastructure and education.
The budget would also reform rules governing trust funds and
raise the capital gains and dividend rates to 28 percent from
the current top rates of 23.8 percent.
In foreign policy, the budget funds efforts to defeat
Islamic State militants and support NATO and European allies
against Russian aggression, the White House said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)