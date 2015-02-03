(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Feb 2 President Barack Obama on
Monday proposed a $3.99 trillion budget that drew scorn from
Republicans and set up battles over tax reform, infrastructure
spending, and the quest to prove which party best represents the
middle class.
In his fiscal year 2016 budget blueprint, a political
document that must be approved by Congress to take effect, Obama
proposed a series of programs to help middle-income Americans
that he would pay for with higher taxes on corporations and
wealthy individuals.
He also sought to show that the United States could increase
spending in a fiscally responsible way. The budget foresees a
$474 billion deficit, which is 2.5 percent of U.S. gross
domestic product, a level economists view as sustainable.
Obama's budget fleshes out proposals from his State of the
Union address last month and helps highlight Democratic
priorities for the last two years of his presidency and the
beginning of the 2016 presidential campaign.
"I know there are Republicans who disagree with my approach.
And I've said this before: If they have other ideas for how we
can keep America safe, grow our economy, while helping
middle-class families feel some sense of economic security, I
welcome their ideas," Obama said.
"But their numbers have to add up. And what we can't do is
play politics with folks' economic security, or with our
national security."
Obama spoke from the headquarters of the Department of
Homeland Security, a site the White House chose to emphasize its
insistence that Republicans fund the agency charged with
implementing his controversial executive actions on immigration.
The president said the opposing party would put the nation
at risk if they did not fully fund the department. Republicans
have threatened to curtail department spending in order to block
Obama's executive orders on immigration.
They have said they see room for compromise in areas such as
tax reform and infrastructure, but many of Obama's programs,
which were rolled out in the weeks before the budget's release,
have landed with a thud.
"Today, President Obama laid out a plan for more taxes, more
spending, and more of the Washington gridlock that has failed
middle-class families," said John Boehner, Republican speaker of
the House of Representatives.
"It may be Groundhog Day, but the American people can't
afford a repeat of the same old top-down policies of the past."
Democrats, however, viewed the budget as a statement of
their priorities and a chance to demonstrate that they represent
the party that champions middle-income Americans.
"(It) affords him an opportunity to contrast his vision of
helping the middle class with the Republican Congress' approach
of exacerbating inequality, ignoring the middle class and making
the burdens of those who want to enter it even greater," said
Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress,
which has close ties to the Obama White House.
INFRASTRUCTURE, TAX REFORM
The budget achieves some $1.8 trillion in deficit reduction
over the next 10 years, officials said, through healthcare, tax
and immigration reform, but the forecast assumes Republican
support for Obama's programs, which is unlikely.
Republicans have blocked immigration reform legislation in
the House, for example, and Obama's budget assumes passage of
such a bill.
The administration foresees a continuation of the decline in
unemployment, forecasting a rate of 5.4 percent in 2015. It
currently stands at 5.6 percent.
It also proposes a new infrastructure bank, a 6 percent
increase in research and development, and a controversial
consolidation of U.S. government agencies. Obama has previously
proposed combining trade agencies, but the proposal fizzled.
The budget sets aside $14 billion to strengthen U.S.
cybersecurity defenses after a spate of high-profile hackings.
It calls for a one-time, 14 percent tax on an estimated $2.1
trillion in profits piled up abroad by companies such as General
Electric and Microsoft, while imposing a 19
percent tax on U.S. companies' future foreign earnings.
It proposes a 7 percent rise in U.S. domestic and military
spending, ending "sequester" caps with reforms to crop insurance
programs and closing tax loopholes such as one on "carried
interest." Those moves would help fund investments in
infrastructure and education.
The budget also would reform rules governing trust funds and
raise the capital gains and dividend rates to 28 percent from
the current top rates of 23.8 percent.
In foreign policy, the budget funds efforts to support NATO
and European allies against Russian aggression.
It requests $8.8 billion to fund U.S. efforts to fight
Islamic State militants, bolster Iraq's army and strengthen the
"moderate" opposition in Syria.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, David Lawder, Roberta
Rampton, and Julia Edwards; Editing by Paul Simao)