WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Congressional Budget
Office on Friday forecast a $195 billion U.S. budget deficit for
the first four months of the current fiscal year, up from $183
billion in the same period last year.
The CBO said the $12 billion increase in the budget gap for
the October-January period was largely driven by lower payments
to the U.S. Treasury this year from government-controlled
mortgage finance groups Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
.
Both total receipts and total outlays for the four-month
period were up by about 8 percent over the prior year, the
non-partisan budget agency said.
The CBO said it estimated a January 2015 deficit of $19
billion, nearly double the $10 billion deficit a year earlier as
spending increased for the Social Security and Medicaid benefit
programs for older Americans. Spending also rose for student
loans, international assistance and health insurance subsidies
under the Affordable Care Act, the CBO said.
The Treasury is expected to report final budget figures for
January and the first four months of fiscal 2015 on Feb. 11.
Last week, the CBO forecast that the deficit for the full
2015 fiscal year ending Sept. 30 would dip to $468 billion from
$483 billion in fiscal 2014 as the economy strengthens.
But CBO said deficits would start to rise again in 2017 due
to the mounting costs of caring for the aging Baby Boom
generation.
