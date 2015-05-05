(Adds details on vote, budget goals)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 5 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
narrowly passed a Republican budget plan that prescribes deep
domestic spending cuts to eliminate deficits by 2024 and aids
the party's goal of trying to dismantle President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law.
The first combined House-Senate budget in six years passed
51-48 with all Senate Democrats and two Republicans voting
against it, presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.
Senator David Vitter, a Republican who is running for
Louisiana governor this year, did not cast a vote.
The non-binding resolution does not go to Obama's desk to be
signed into law. Instead, it helps guide Congress' consideration
of government agency spending bills and serves as a Republican
fiscal policy manifesto that will influence 2016 election
campaigns.
The blueprint would slash spending on the social safety net,
education, infrastructure and other domestic programs by $5.3
trillion over 10 years with no tax increases. At the same time,
it boosts defense spending next year by adding about $38 billion
to an off-budget war operations account.
Senate Republicans hailed it as the first balanced budget
plan since a 2001 surplus, hoping to score points among voters
worried about mounting U.S. debt levels.
"American families know they can't live on borrowed money,
and neither can the federal government," said Senate Budget
Committee Chairman Mike Enzi. "This balanced budget shows these
families that if they can do it, so can we."
But most of the prescribed cuts will be ignored, as the new
budget plan does not instruct congressional committees to
implement them. Instead, the "reconciliation" instructions are
focused on easing the way to repealing the Affordable Care Act.
These provisions will allow Republicans to use procedural
tools to pass such legislation with only a simple majority in
the Senate, rather than a near-impossible 60-vote threshold that
would otherwise be needed.
While Obama is certain to veto any Republican bill to repeal
his biggest domestic policy achievement, he may be more willing
to compromise on changes to "Obamacare" if the U.S. Supreme
Court in June strikes down the law's health insurance subsidy
mechanism in many states.
In debate on Tuesday, Democrats played up the hardships that
would result from the budget's deep cuts to food stamps and
healthcare for the poor, as well as college tuition grants.
"That's what they want to run on? Be my guest," said
Democratic Senator Richard Durbin, referring to the 24
Republican senators seeking re-election in 2016
