WASHINGTON, July 8 The U.S. budget deficit
shrank by $52 billion during the first nine months of fiscal
2015 from a year ago as tax receipts grew faster than spending
increases, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.
The 14 percent reduction to a $314 billion gap for the
October-June period comes as the Republican-controlled Congress
and President Barack Obama look headed toward a showdown over
next year's government spending.
Obama has warned that unless domestic spending cuts are
eased, he could veto the measures now winding their way through
the House of Representatives. That could set up another possible
government shutdown on Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
CBO offered no changes to its March estimate of a full-year
fiscal 2015 deficit of $486 billion, $3 billion more than the
2014 budget gap.
For the year's first nine months, CBO said individual income
tax revenues were up $153 billion from a year ago, with a strong
16 percent increase in non-withheld receipts that include tax
payments for stock market gains, CBO said. Outlays in the
October-June period grew five percent as military and net
spending on interest payments on the debt fell.
For the month of June, which typically sees high tax
collections, CBO estimated that the Treasury recorded a surplus
of $51 billion, down $20 billion from June 2014.
The non-partisan congressional budget office also said that
corporate income tax receipts for the first nine months of this
fiscal year rose by $22 billion, or 9 percent, over the previous
year. The change was "probably reflecting higher taxable profits
in calendar years 2014 and 2015," CBO said.
Other factors helping the deficit picture, CBO said,
included lower interest payments on the public debt because of
low inflation, declining defense spending, more money collected
from government auctions of broadcast licenses and falling
unemployment benefit payments.
