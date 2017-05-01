By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON May 1 Negotiators in the U.S.
Congress reached a deal late on Sunday on around $1 trillion in
federal funding that would avert a government shutdown later
this week, while handing President Donald Trump a downpayment on
his promised military build-up.
The full House of Representatives and Senate must still
approve the bipartisan pact, which would be the first major
legislation to clear Congress since Trump became president on
Jan. 20.
Prompt passage of the legislation was expected this week.
The funds, which should have been locked into place seven
months ago with the start of fiscal 2017 on Oct. 1, would pay
for an array of federal programs from airport and border
security operations to soldiers' pay, medical research, foreign
aid, space exploration, and education.
"The agreement will move the needle forward on conservative
priorities and will ensure that the essential functions of the
federal government are maintained, said Jennifer Hing, a
spokeswoman for Republicans on the House Appropriations
Committee.
If it is not enacted by midnight Friday, federal agencies
would have to lay off hundreds of thousands of workers and
require many others to continue on the job providing law
enforcement and other essential operations without pay until the
funding dispute in Congress is resolved.
"This agreement is a good agreement for the American people
and takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table,"
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.
He said the measure would increase federal investments in
medical research, education, and infrastructure.
House and Senate appropriators worked into the night to
draft the legislation for lawmakers to review.
A senior congressional aide said the Pentagon would win a
$12.5 billion increase in defense spending for the fiscal year
that ends on Sept. 30, with the possibility of an additional
$2.5 billion contingent on Trump delivering a plan to Congress
for defeating the Islamic State militant group.
Trump had requested $30 billion more in military funds for
this year after campaigning hard on a defense build-up during
the 2016 election campaign.
NO WALL MONEY
Several other important White House initiatives were
rejected by the Republican and Democratic negotiators, including
money for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that Trump has argued
is needed to stop illegal immigrants and drugs.
Instead, congressional negotiators settled on $1.5 billion
more for border security, including more money for new
technology and repairing existing infrastructure, the aide said.
The Trump administration had earlier backed away from a
threat to end federal subsidies for low-income people to get
health insurance through Obamacare, the program that Trump had
pledged to repeal.
Republicans are struggling over a repeal and replacement
plan for former President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law
and it was unclear whether they would be able to bring such
legislation to the House floor soon.
While Republicans control the House, Senate and White House,
Democrats scored other significant victories in the deal.
Puerto Rico would get an emergency injection of $295 million
in additional funding for its Medicaid health insurance program
for the poor, according to the aide who asked not to be
identified. The impoverished island, which is a U.S. territory,
is facing a severe Medicaid funding shortfall.
Democrats also fended off potential cuts to women's
healthcare provider Planned Parenthood, while House Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi applauded a nearly $2 billion hike in funds
for the National Institutes of Health this year.
Coal miners and their families facing the loss of health
insurance next month would get a permanent renewal under the
spending bill.
While Trump has urged Congress to impose deep cuts to the
Environmental Protection Agency, most of its programs would be
continued for at least the remainder of this year, according to
the aide.
The House is likely to vote first on the package, probably
early in the week, and send the measure to the Senate for
approval before Friday's midnight deadline.
If the legislation is enacted by week's end, Congress would
then have to begin focusing on a series of bills to fund the
government at the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
