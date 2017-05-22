By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 The White House is set to
release President Donald Trump's first full budget on Tuesday, a
plan that will include a cut of more than $800 billion from the
Medicaid program for the poor and reductions in other social
spending.
The Medicaid cuts were part of a Republican healthcare bill
passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in early May, which
aims to gut the Obama administration's 2010 law that expanded
insurance coverage and the government-run Medicaid program.
But the bill - and its politically sensitive cuts - faces an
uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Trump's initial budget outline for discretionary spending
received a tepid response from Congress, which controls the
purse strings, and, ultimately, government spending. He said in
March he wanted to boost defense spending and slash foreign aid.
His full budget will include his plans for mandatory
programs, and was expected to propose cuts for means-tested
programs for low-income people, such as food stamps and rental
assistance, according to some media reports.
It is unlikely that Congress, which passes its own budgets
and appropriates public money, would approve a raft of cuts to
social programs.
"A president's budget is a wish list, and many of the
proposals in it may not become law," Brian Gardner, an analyst
with KBW Washington, said in a note to clients.
But budget expert Robert Greenstein said it would be a
mistake to write off Trump's budget as completely "dead on
arrival" in Congress.
Republicans are under pressure to deliver promised tax cuts,
the cornerstone of the Trump administration's pro-business
economic agenda, and are expected to use the budget
reconciliation process to achieve that goal. That process would
require a simple majority in the Senate, meaning Republicans
would not need to count on any votes from Democrats.
Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus may insist
on some of the cost-cutting measures to approve the budget
package, said Greenstein, president of the Center on Budget and
Policy Priorities.
"We expect this budget to be the most aggressive proposal by
any modern president to shift large amounts of income and
resources from low- and modest-income households struggling to
get by, to those at the top," Greenstein told reporters.
The budget will propose deep cuts to Environmental
Protection Agency grants to state and local governments.
It will include a plan for $200 billion in funding to
encourage state and local governments to boost spending on
roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure programs, and
a $25 billion plan to give parents six weeks of paid leave after
the birth or adoption of a child.
The budget is being delivered as the White House deals with
the political fallout from Trump's firing of former FBI Director
James Comey two weeks ago. Comey was leading a probe of alleged
Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and Moscow's possible
ties to the Trump campaign.
Trump is currently overseas on his first foreign trip since
assuming office in January.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Paul Simao)