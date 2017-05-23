(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 23 The White House on Tuesday
will ask Republicans who control the U.S. Congress - and federal
purse strings - to slash spending on healthcare and food
assistance programs for the poor as they push ahead on plans to
cut taxes and trim the deficit.
President Donald Trump is set to propose a raft of
politically sensitive cuts in his first full budget, for the
fiscal year that starts in October, a proposal that some
analysts expected would be put aside by lawmakers as they craft
their own budget and spending plans.
Trump, who is traveling overseas and will miss the unveiling
of his plan, wants lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in government
spending over 10 years, balancing the budget by the end of the
decade, according to a preview given to reporters on Monday.
More than $800 billion would be cut from the Medicaid
program for the poor and more than $192 billion from food
stamps.
Republicans are under pressure to deliver on promised tax
cuts, the cornerstone of the Trump administration's pro-business
economic agenda, which would cut the business tax rate to 15
percent from 35 percent, and reduce the number of personal tax
brackets to three from seven.
But their policy agenda has stalled as the White House
grapples with the political fallout from Trump's firing of
former FBI Director James Comey.
Comey had been leading a probe of alleged Russian meddling
in the 2016 U.S. election.
Trump's biggest savings would come from cuts to the Medicaid
program made as part of a Republican healthcare bill passed by
the House of Representatives.
The bill aims to gut the Obama administration's signature
2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, that expanded
insurance coverage and the government-run Medicaid program for
the poor. But it faces an uncertain future in the Senate, which
is writing its own law.
The White House proposed changes that would require more
childless people receiving help from the Supplemental Nutrition
Assistance Program, better known as food stamps, to work.
STEEP CUTS
The plan would slash supports for farmers, impose user fees
for meat inspection and sell off half the nation's emergency oil
stockpile. Another politically fraught item is a proposal for
cuts to the U.S. Postal Service, a goal that has long eluded
lawmakers and administrations from both political parties.
The first look at the plan came in a "skinny budget"
released in March - a document that received a tepid response
from Congress.
Most departments would see steep cuts, particularly the
State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.
There is some new spending. The Pentagon would get a boost,
and there would be a down payment to begin building a wall on
the southern border with Mexico, which was a central promise of
Trump's presidential campaign.
The budget includes $25 billion for a plan to give parents
six weeks of paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child,
and $200 billion to encourage state and local governments to
boost spending on roads, bridges, airports and other
infrastructure programs.
The plan drew immediate fire from lobby groups, including
from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which said
it relied on "rosy assumptions," gimmicks and unrealistic cuts.
"While we appreciate the administration's focus on reducing
the debt, when using more realistic assumptions, the president’s
budget does not add up," Maya MacGuineas, the group's president,
said in a statement.
Trump's plan relies on forecasts for economic growth of 3
percent a year by the end of his first term - well beyond
Congressional Budget Office assumptions of 1.9 percent growth.
"That assumes a pessimism about America, about the economy,
about its people, about its culture, that we’re simply refusing
to accept," White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told
reporters on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, David Shepardson,
Timothy Gardner, Ginger Gibson, Jason Lange and Julia Edwards
Ainsley in Washington, and PJ Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by
Peter Cooney)