WASHINGTON, June 21 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress, unable so far to resolve deep disagreements over
spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, are mulling
whether to seek a bipartisan budget deal with Democrats similar
to one reached nearly four years ago.
With only 20 working days to go before a lengthy August
recess, some Republican lawmakers say a bipartisan agreement
could help clear a legislative schedule crammed with other top
priorities including tax reform, infrastructure and an increase
to the federal debt limit.
In December 2013, Republican Representative Paul Ryan, now
speaker of the House of Representatives, and Democratic Senator
Patty Murray worked out a two-year deal that canceled some
spending cuts in fiscal 2014 and 2015 in return for some
longer-term spending reductions. The Ryan-Murray agreement was
promptly enacted into law.
Some Republicans also view bipartisanship as a way to avoid
a restrictive spending plan that would cap funding for U.S.
agencies and a government shutdown that President Donald Trump
threatened in May.
"I think what we need is another Ryan-Murray sort of
proposal," said Republican Representative Mike Simpson, a senior
member of the House Appropriations Committee that is in charge
of writing annual bills to fund federal programs.
Speaking to reporters after a closed meeting of House
Republicans, Simpson said the idea was in the early stages of
consideration.
Republicans, who control both the House and Senate, have
lashed out at some of the deep spending cuts that Trump has
proposed. But they are divided over how much top-line spending
should be appropriated next year, including for a military
build-up that Trump wants.
A bipartisan negotiation was just one of several options
House Republicans are mulling.
Another would rush one massive spending bill for fiscal 2018
through the House in July, instead of the one-dozen separate
appropriations bills that Congress tries to write every year.
Doing so would allow Republicans to tout an accomplishment
to their constituents in August during a year that has so far
seen few legislative achievements.
Given the limited time to write such a bill, Ryan might have
to resort to just passing a "national security" spending bill
that would fund the military and other security activities. Some
Republicans want to boost military spending to $640 billion.
Besides dealing with next year's spending bills, Congress
must also pass a budget blueprint that could facilitate passage
of a major tax reform measure being written behind closed doors.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)