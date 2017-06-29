BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
WASHINGTON, June 29 Congress will need to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid defaulting on loan payments by "early to mid-October," the Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Thursday.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has encouraged Congress to raise the limit before the legislative body leaves for their August recess. But it remains unclear if a bipartisan agreement has been struck to allow the limit to be raised, as both chambers continue to be weighed down by health care and tax reform and trying to find an agreement to fund the government after the September 30 deadline. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* BVF Partners LP reports 5.5 percent passive stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc as of June 19 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2trugL5] Further company coverage:
* Files for shelf offering of up to $150 million of common units - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2sXRRSm] Further company coverage: