* Budget sets election-year battle lines on taxes, spending
* Projects deficit at $901 bln in 2013, or 5.5 pct of GDP
* Deficit to be brought under 3 pct of GDP by 2018
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Barack Obama
will propose an election-year budget on Monday that raises taxes
on millionaires and seeks billions of dollars for job-creating
infrastructure projects, drawing a populist battle line with his
Republican opponents.
Obama's fiscal 2013 budget proposal to Congress will defer
significant cuts in the deficit until the economy is securely
back on track, a priority as he seeks re-election in November,
while outlining measures to shrink that funding gap over time.
"I think there is pretty broad agreement that the time for
austerity is not today," new White House chief of staff Jack
Lew, the president's budget director until a few weeks ago, told
NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.
Obama's budget is likely to be declared a non-starter by
Republicans, in control of the U.S. House of Representatives,
who want to paint the president as a tax-and-spend liberal. They
warn that tax hikes will kill jobs while doing nothing to halt
the climb in the crushing level of national debt.
"We're taking responsibility for dealing with the drivers of
our debt," said Republican Paul Ryan, chairman of the House
Budget Committee. "Unfortunately, the president and his party's
leaders - they're not a part of this conversation," he told ABC
News' "This Week" on Sunday.
The budget grants Obama one of his biggest platforms before
the Nov. 6 presidential election to lay out his vision for
America's future, casting Republicans as the party of the rich
as he tries to convince voters he would do more to protect their
interests.
Polls consistently show that even as the economy has
demonstrated surprising strength in recent weeks, Americans are
still unsure of Obama's economic stewardship, a major problem
for him as he seeks to persuade them to give him a second White
House term.
BUFFETT RULE
Obama will repeat a demand for millionaires to pay a minimum
tax rate of 30 percent, named after billionaire investor Warren
Buffett, and identify $4 trillion in deficit reduction over 10
years that broadly mirrors a plan he laid out in September.
The budget projects a deficit of $901 billion in 2013,
representing 5.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), down
from $1.33 trillion, or 8.5 percent of GDP this year, White
House officials say.
Obama pledged back in 2009 to have cut the deficit in half
by next year, but his budget does not anticipate getting it back
under 3 percent of GDP until 2018 -- satisfying credit rating
agencies and investors who view this as a key threshold to
stabilize the growth in national debt as a proportion of output.
Obama's deficit projections are based on growth forecasts
that will be released along with the rest of the budget at 1115
EDT (1615 GMT).
The White House has already declared its budget prediction
of an 8.9 percent 2012 unemployment as "stale," after an
improving labor market lowered unemployment to 8.3 percent in
January.
That encouraging sign for the recovery implies that deficit
projections could be revised lower if growth, and accompanying
tax revenues, also turn out to be stronger than expected.
However, Republicans say Obama uses gimmicks to massage the
deficit numbers, pointing to savings from winding down wars in
Iraq and Afghanistan, which they complain amounts to counting
funds that were never going to be spent.
The president will propose using half of the money from
ending Americas' two foreign wars to subsidize investment in
infrastructure as part of his request for over $800 billion in
multi-year spending on job creation and transportation.
This includes tax breaks for companies and individuals that
would be worth more than $300 billion in 2012 if passed into
law, potentially delivering U.S. growth an additional fiscal
stimulus as Obama campaigns around the country for re-election.
One of the biggest boosts would come from extending a
payroll tax cut for 160 million Americans for all of 2012, which
expires on Feb. 29 unless Congress acts. The White House
estimates this could add a percentage point to 2012 GDP.
Overall, the budget proposes raising $1.5 trillion over a
decade through higher taxes, with around half coming from
allowing tax breaks for families earning more than $250,000 a
year to expire at the end of 2012 - a longstanding Obama goal.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)