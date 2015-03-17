By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 16 Congressional Republicans
will unveil budget proposals on Tuesday that seek to eliminate
deficits and nominally stick to spending caps while boosting
defense spending by tens of billions of dollars to meet demands
within the party.
The spending struggle will unfold for months, culminating in
government funding bills needed to start the next fiscal year on
Oct. 1. It will be overseen by two rookie Budget Committee
chairmen in the Senate and House of Representatives.
Tom Price, the new House Budget Committee chairman, is
promising a balanced budget within 10 years that fully repeals
"Obamacare" health reforms and cuts social safety net programs
by turning them over to states.
The orthopedic surgeon from Georgia is also widely expected
to recycle controversial changes to Medicare championed by his
predecessor, Paul Ryan, which would turn the popular health care
program for seniors into a system of subsidies for private
insurance.
On the other side of Capitol Hill, Senate Budget Committee
chairman Mike Enzi of Wyoming boasts that he is the first
accountant to chair a budget panel. He is expected to echo many
of the features of Price's budget in his rollout on Wednesday.
But Enzi is expected to take a more cautious approach,
excluding the Ryan Medicare reforms.
The Republicans' budget resolutions will reflect the party's
long-standing vision of vanishing deficits, smaller government
and lower tax rates that spur job growth.
But both Republican budgets will need to walk a fine line to
maintain "sequestration" spending caps and please conservatives,
while finding ways to provide more defense spending. Otherwise,
they risk failure in both chambers, where moderates and defense
hawks argue that years of cutbacks are eroding U.S. military
capability when global risks are rising.
A wide-ranging bloc of 70 House Republicans has signed a
letter demanding that the budget at least match Obama's $561
billion budget, which ran $38 billion above the caps.
Representative Tom Cole said on Monday that the House budget
would add an extra $39 billion to a war funding account that is
separate from the caps to boost Pentagon resources. Democrats
are certain to deride the maneuver as a "gimmick."
Republican senators have said Enzi intends to propose a
revenue-neutral "reserve fund" that will allow for more defense
spending under the caps by finding more savings elsewhere. The
plan could become a model for an eventual deal to replace the
"sequestration" caps they say.
