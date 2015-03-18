By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 18
WASHINGTON, March 18 U.S. Senate Republicans on
Wednesday proposed less aggressive budget cuts than their House
of Representative counterparts, forgoing a massive revamp of the
Medicare health system for seniors and setting up a conflict
over defense spending.
The plan from Republican Senate Budget Committee Chairman
Mike Enzi proposes $5.1 trillion in spending cuts and interest
savings over 10 years compared with $5.5 trillion in the House
Republican budget released on Tuesday.
The Senate version would achieve a surplus a year later, in
2025, and assumes nearly $1 trillion in revenue from some
expiring tax breaks.
Like the House budget, Enzi's plan gets the bulk of its
savings from repealing the Affordable Care Act, President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare reform law, and by cutting welfare
programs and other federal benefits.
"This balanced budget delivers to hardworking taxpayers a
more effective, efficient and accountable government," said
Enzi, an accountant from Wyoming.
The Senate version maintains statutory caps on the core
defense budget and seeks to prohibit adding more money to an
off-budget war funding account without the difficult-to-achieve
60 Senate votes. That puts it in direct conflict with the House
plan to add around $36 billion to the fiscal 2016 war budget.
Instead, the Senate budget calls for a mechanism that would
allow lawmakers to seek other savings so they can divert more
money to both defense and domestic discretionary programs.
Many Republicans in both the House and Senate have said they
cannot support a budget that fails to boost defense spending to
at least the combined $612 billion proposed by Obama. Some have
voiced concerns that a negotiating panel won't deliver.
If the House and Senate cannot reach a budget compromise,
Republicans would lose a rare opportunity to use a procedural
tool to attach a repeal or replacement of Obamacare to the
budget and pass it with a simple majority in the Senate, now
controlled by Republicans 54-46.
Both chambers have included budget language for this
purpose, and new healthcare legislation could gain momentum if
the Supreme Court strikes a crippling blow to Obamacare's
insurance subsidy mechanisms this year.
Enzi's plan also fails to adopt the controversial House
prescription to turn Medicare into a system of subsidies for
private insurance starting in 2024. But it wrings more from the
program in earlier years, about $430 billion through 2025, by
adopting the same savings goals that Obama has proposed.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Leslie Adler)