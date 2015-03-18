(Adds Obama comment, background)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 18 U.S. Senate Republicans on
Wednesday proposed less aggressive federal budget cuts than
their House counterparts, forgoing a massive revamp of the
Medicare health system for seniors and setting up a conflict
over defense spending.
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi's plan, like the
House of Representatives plan, has little to no chance of
becoming law as is. Instead, both mark the onset of the annual
congressional budget battle and a test of Republicans' ability
to get things done since winning control of both houses of
Congress for the first time since 2006.
Enzi's spending blueprint proposes $5.1 trillion in spending
cuts and interest savings over 10 years, compared with $5.5
trillion in the House Republican budget released on Tuesday.
The Senate version would achieve a budget surplus a year
later, in 2025, and assumes nearly $1 trillion in revenue from
some expiring tax breaks that have routinely been renewed.
Like the House budget, Enzi's plan gets the bulk of its
savings from repealing the Affordable Care Act, Democratic
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law, and by
cutting welfare programs and other federal benefits.
The Senate version maintains statutory caps on the core
defense budget and seeks to make it very difficult to add money
to an off-budget war funding account. That puts it in direct
conflict with the House's plan to boost defense spending by
adding $36 billion to the fiscal 2016 war operations budget.
The Senate budget calls for a mechanism that would allow
lawmakers to seek other savings so they can divert more money to
both defense and domestic discretionary programs.
In a speech in Cleveland on Wednesday, Obama slammed
Republicans' latest budget plans, saying that boosting funding
for research, education and infrastructure would be better for
economic growth than the tax cuts Republicans envision.
"Republicans in Congress have put forward the same proposals
year after year after year regardless of the realities of the
economy," Obama said.
Both Republican budgets have drawn criticism from defense
hawks who want to match Obama's $612 billion Pentagon and
warfighting request. A clash with fiscal conservatives in both
chambers who want to adhere to the caps could threaten passage.
"As I have made clear, I will not support a budget
resolution that sets defense spending at sequestration levels,"
Senator John McCain, a Republican who is chairman of the Senate
Armed Services Committee, said on Wednesday. "Doing so would be
a recipe for disaster for America's national security."
If the House and Senate cannot reach a budget compromise,
Republicans would lose a rare opportunity to use a procedural
tool to attach legislation to repeal or replace Obamacare and
pass it with a simple majority in the Senate, which is
controlled by Republicans 54-46, following the November
congressional elections.
Both chambers have included budget language for this
purpose, and new healthcare legislation could gain momentum if
the Supreme Court strikes a blow this year to Obamacare.
Enzi's plan also declines to adopt the House prescription to
turn Medicare into a system of private insurance subsidies. It
wrings some $430 billion from the program through 2025 by
adopting the Obama's Medicare savings goals.
(Reporting by David Lawder, with Roberta Rampton in Cleveland;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Leslie Adler)