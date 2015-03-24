By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, March 24
WASHINGTON, March 24 With defense and deficit
hawks still eyeing each other warily over the federal budget,
House Republican leaders predicted on Tuesday that their
fractious caucus would close ranks and support a 10-year
balanced-budget plan.
Some Republican lawmakers want more military spending, while
others focus on keeping the budget deficit under control. To
overcome these differences, leaders will give lawmakers a choice
of plans to vote on in the hope that one will pass.
Beginning on Wednesday, the House of Representatives was
expected to begin voting on a range of differing budget
blueprints, including three from Republicans who now control
both chambers of Congress. These call for deep cuts to social
safety net programs.
Whatever emerges from the Republicans' votes has little to
no chance of actually becoming law, but it will help Republican
efforts to show they can work together and govern.
Representative Steve Scalise, the third-ranking House
Republican, responsible for securing votes, said the party was
"coming together" to support a budget that meets the needs of
both camps.
"The budget's always a visionary document, but it's also a
unifying document," Scalise told reporters.
Deficit hawks insist that "sequester" statutory spending
caps be maintained and that any additional funding for an
off-budget war operations account be offset with alternate
savings.
More than 70 House Republicans, however, want the Republican
budget to meet or exceed the overall defense request made by
Democratic President Barack Obama.
The floor strategy for the budget will give Republicans a
chance to vote for two versions of House Budget Committee
Chairman Tom Price's plan. One would add $36 billion to an
off-budget war account while requiring an effort to find
alternate savings. The other would add $38 billion with no
offsets.
Both versions propose to cut domestic spending by $5.5
trillion over 10 years, with deep cuts to social programs.
Other budget alternatives will be put up for votes,
including three from Democrats and one from the conservative
Republican Study Committee that slashes 10-year spending by $7.1
trillion while shifting more money from domestic programs to the
core defense budget.
Representative Mo Brooks, a conservative Republican from
Alabama, said he would support Price's budget with $38 billion
in war funding even without offsets.
"It doesn't do any good to be financially responsible if
you're dead, so I'm going to vote for it to protect national
security," Brooks said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Andre Grenon)