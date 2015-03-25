(Adds results on House votes)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 25 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives narrowed their choice of budget plans
to two on Wednesday, testing party unity over whether to require
savings to offset increased defense spending.
In an unusual voting procedure aimed at minimizing the
chance of not passing any budget, House Republican leaders
allowed lawmakers to vote on several budget alternatives. Under
the "Queen of the Hill" vote format, the House will adopt the
plan that receives the most votes.
After rejecting three budgets from Democrats and one from
conservative Republicans, the House was down to two versions of
the House Budget Committee's plan to slash $5.5 trillion from
domestic spending over 10 years.
The version favored by House Speaker John Boehner would add
$38 billion to an off-budget war funding account above the
amount requested by President Barack Obama. The other version
would add $36 billion, and require that Congress find offsetting
savings for these funds.
House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price urged a vote in
favor of the version with greater war funding.
Republicans are split over defense spending, with fiscal
conservatives wanting to maintain "sequester" statutory spending
caps, and defense hawks wanting to boost spending on the
military amid heightened global threats.
The House voted 132-294 to reject a more extreme budget
proposed by the Republican Study Committee, a conservative
group, which would have slashed domestic spending by $7.1
trillion over 10 years, including cuts to the Social Security
pension program for seniors, largely untouched in the Budget
Committee's versions.
Any budget passed by the House would have to be reconciled
with the Senate, due to vote Thursday. In any case, the
non-binding resolutions would not become law, though they would
influence later spending bills and political campaigns.
The Republican-controlled Congress will face a series of
tax-and-spending tests this year.
Under the seldom-invoked Queen of the Hill parliamentary
rules, if two of the Republican budgets achieve a majority, the
one with the most "yes" votes prevails. If there's a tie, the
one presented last wins.
Republicans regard passage of a budget as important because
it would let them use "reconciliation" budget rules.
Under these rules, only a simple majority of Republicans in
the 100-member Senate is needed to pass certain measures, which
could help the party advance other items, such as repealing or
replacing Obama's health care reform law later this year.
