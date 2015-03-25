(Adds results on House votes)

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, March 25 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives narrowed their choice of budget plans to two on Wednesday, testing party unity over whether to require savings to offset increased defense spending.

In an unusual voting procedure aimed at minimizing the chance of not passing any budget, House Republican leaders allowed lawmakers to vote on several budget alternatives. Under the "Queen of the Hill" vote format, the House will adopt the plan that receives the most votes.

After rejecting three budgets from Democrats and one from conservative Republicans, the House was down to two versions of the House Budget Committee's plan to slash $5.5 trillion from domestic spending over 10 years.

The version favored by House Speaker John Boehner would add $38 billion to an off-budget war funding account above the amount requested by President Barack Obama. The other version would add $36 billion, and require that Congress find offsetting savings for these funds.

House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price urged a vote in favor of the version with greater war funding.

Republicans are split over defense spending, with fiscal conservatives wanting to maintain "sequester" statutory spending caps, and defense hawks wanting to boost spending on the military amid heightened global threats.

The House voted 132-294 to reject a more extreme budget proposed by the Republican Study Committee, a conservative group, which would have slashed domestic spending by $7.1 trillion over 10 years, including cuts to the Social Security pension program for seniors, largely untouched in the Budget Committee's versions.

Any budget passed by the House would have to be reconciled with the Senate, due to vote Thursday. In any case, the non-binding resolutions would not become law, though they would influence later spending bills and political campaigns.

The Republican-controlled Congress will face a series of tax-and-spending tests this year.

Under the seldom-invoked Queen of the Hill parliamentary rules, if two of the Republican budgets achieve a majority, the one with the most "yes" votes prevails. If there's a tie, the one presented last wins.

Republicans regard passage of a budget as important because it would let them use "reconciliation" budget rules.

Under these rules, only a simple majority of Republicans in the 100-member Senate is needed to pass certain measures, which could help the party advance other items, such as repealing or replacing Obama's health care reform law later this year.