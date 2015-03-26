(Adds final House vote)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 25 Overcoming internal
divisions on defense spending, Republicans in the U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday narrowly approved a non-binding
federal budget plan calling for $5.5 trillion in domestic
spending cuts over 10 years.
The vote meant that House Speaker John Boehner avoided what
could have been another embarrassing rebuke from his party's
right flank. Instead, a complex series of votes engineered by
Boehner succeeded and moved the budget issue to the Senate.
Voting there on a similarly non-binding resolution was
expected on Thursday. The two chambers' spending blueprints will
not become law, but they will likely influence later bills in
the budget process and political campaigns.
The Republican-controlled Congress will face a series of
tax-and-spending challenges this year, each one testing its
ability to get things done since Republicans won full control of
Capitol Hill in November's elections.
In the House, Republicans were divided over military
spending. Fiscal conservatives who wanted to maintain statutory
spending caps had argued for weeks with defense hawks who wanted
more money for the military to deal with growing global threats.
Boehner allowed six budget options to come to the floor,
including two versions of the House Budget Committee's plan,
allowing members to lodge protest votes against provisions they
opposed. In the unusual series of runoff votes under "Queen of
the Hill" parliamentary rules, Boehner's favored version
prevailed by an extremely thin margin, 219-208.
A subsequent 228-199 vote on final passage showed some
Republicans who initially opposed Boehner's favored option later
flipped their votes to vote for it. All Democrats voted no.
MORE DEFENSE SPENDING NOT OFFSET
The winning budget proposes to add $38 billion to an
off-budget war funding account above the amount requested by
President Barack Obama without any offsetting savings.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry said
the added war funding was a placeholder for future negotiations
to ease "sequester" budget constraints enacted in 2011.
"I'd like to remove the cap on defense spending because it
turns out there is no cap on the dangers we are facing around
the world," he said.
The House voted 132-294 to reject a more extreme budget that
had been proposed by the Republican Study Committee, a
conservative group. It would have slashed domestic spending by
$7.1 trillion over 10 years, including cuts to the Social
Security pension program for seniors, which was largely
untouched in the Budget Committee's versions.
Republicans regard passage of a budget as important because
it would let them use "reconciliation" budget rules.
Under these rules, only a simple majority of Republicans in
the 100-member Senate is needed to pass certain measures, which
could help the party advance other items, such as repealing or
replacing Obama's health care reform law, later this year.
