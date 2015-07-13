(Adds Treasury's comments on calendar adjustments to the data)
WASHINGTON, July 13 The United States posted a
budget surplus of $51.8 billion in June, down 27 percent from
the same period last year, the U.S. Treasury Department said on
Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $51 billion
surplus last month. The government had a surplus of $70.5
billion in June 2014, according to Treasury's monthly budget
statement.
The Treasury said, however, that the year-over-year changes
to June were affected by calendar-related issues that resulted
in some federal benefits being paid in May 2014 rather than in
June of that year. Adjusting for these transactions, the surplus
in June 2014 would have been $36 billion, it said.
With the adjustment, the surplus in June 2015 would be $16
billion, or 44 percent, higher than in June 2014.
There were no timing-related adjustments in June 2015, the
Treasury said.
The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $313.4
billion at the end of last month compared with $365.9 billion
for the same period during the prior fiscal year.
Receipts last month totaled $342.9 billion, while outlays
stood at $291.2 billion.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna and Andrea Ricci; Editing by
James Dalgleish)