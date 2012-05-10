WASHINGTON May 10 The U.S. Treasury said on
Thursday it posted a budget surplus for the first time in 42
months in April on a rise in receipts in the month most
Americans pay their taxes combined with lower expenditures.
The Treasury said it had logged a $59.12 billion surplus in
the month, compared with a $40.39 billion deficit in April 2011.
The last time the government notched a surplus in any month was
September 2008, officials said.
The cumulative budget deficit for the first seven months of
the year totaled $719.86 billion, compared with a shortfall of
$869.81 billion over the same period in fiscal year 2011.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal)