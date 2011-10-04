WASHINGTON Oct 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that puts the government on stable financial footing for six weeks but does nothing to resolve a dispute over spending that is likely to flare again next month.

By a bipartisan vote of 352 to 66, the House passed a bill that funds government programs at their current levels through Nov. 18. The measure, which passed the Senate last week, now heads to President Barack Obama to sign into law.

