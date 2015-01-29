Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. President Barack Obama's fiscal 2016 budget proposes a roughly 7 percent increase in spending over mandatory levels set in spending caps known as "sequestration," a White House official said on Thursday.
The budget proposes $530 billion in non-defense discretionary spending, which is $37 billion above the caps, and $561 billion in defense outlays, which is $38 billion above the limits, the official said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.