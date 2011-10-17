By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper on Monday said he has proposed
double-digit budget cuts in intelligence programs to the White
House because "we're all going to have to give at the office."
Clapper, in a speech at the GEOINT conference in Texas,
said his office had "handed in our homework assignment" to the
Office of Management and Budget, "and it calls for cuts in the
double-digit range, with a B (for billion), over 10 years."
In February the DNI had requested $55 billion in
appropriations for fiscal year 2012, which started Oct. 1.
Congress has not given final approval to any of the regular
full-year spending bills and the government is being funded by
short-term measures.
"We too in the IC (Intelligence Community) are going to
contribute to reducing the deficit which itself poses a
profound threat to national security," Clapper said.
The DNI oversees 17 intelligence agencies and only publicly
releases an aggregate budget figure for intelligence programs
without a breakdown for the different agencies.
Clapper did not give a precise percentage figure for the
proposed cuts. Because of that and the secretive nature of the
intelligence budget, it was unclear how much total savings over
10 years he was promising.
He said the budget cuts would mainly focus on efficiencies
in information technology but would include cuts in contractors
and that he would investigate whether some overseas facilities
could be closed.
There was "huge potential" for savings in information
technology, as about 20-25 percent of the 2012 budget request
was in that area. He said it would mean making use of
technological advances such as in cloud computing.
The goal over the 10-year period would be to accomplish
half of the needed savings through information technology
efficiencies, Clapper said.
