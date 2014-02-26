By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The next U.S. military budget
will include funds to overhaul Boeing Co's ground-based
missile defense system and develop a replacement for an
interceptor built by Raytheon Co, the Pentagon's chief
weapons buyer said Tuesday, citing "bad engineering" on the
existing system.
"We've got to get to more reliable systems," Frank Kendall,
undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and
logistics, told a conference sponsored by McAleese and
Associations and Credit Suisse.
Asked if the problems with the current interceptors stemmed
from a shortage of funding, Kendall said he attributed the
issues more to decisions to rush deployment of technologies that
had not been completely and thoroughly tested.
"As we go back and understand the failures we're having and
why we're having them, we're seeing a lot of bad engineering,
frankly," Kendall said. "It's because there was a rush ... to
get something out."
Given problems with all the currently fielded interceptors,
a new development effort was needed, Kendall said.
"Just patching the things we've got is probably not going to
be adequate. So we're going to have to go beyond that," he said,
although he gave no details.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the Pentagon
planned to ask Congress for $4.5 billion in additional funding
for missile defense over the next five years, including $560
million for work on a new interceptor after several failed
flight tests in recent years.
The White House plans to send its fiscal 2015 budget request
to Congress on March 4. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel previewed
the Pentagon's portion of the budget on Monday but did not
provide specific details about missile defense.
Missile defense is one of the biggest items in the
Pentagon's annual budget, although Republicans have faulted the
Obama administration for scaling back funding in recent years.
Raytheon, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin Corp are
already working on early designs of a new "common kill vehicle",
the part of the ground-based interceptor that hits and destroys
an incoming enemy missile on contact. The new development effort
would likely accelerate and expand that program, but details
have not been released.
Sources familiar with the process say the Pentagon now plans
to fund development of a new interceptor, specifically the kill
vehicle.
Missile defense experts say that problems with the Raytheon
kill vehicle stem from the fact that testing and development
were not complete when the Bush administration opted to deploy
some initial ground-based interceptors.
The kill vehicle is part of the larger ground-based missile
defense system managed by Boeing, with a rocket built by Orbital
Sciences Corp.
Michael Gilmore, the Defense Department's chief weapons
tester, earlier this month questioned the robustness of the
Raytheon kill vehicle after a series of test failures and said
the Pentagon should consider a redesign.