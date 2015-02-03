(Adds Syring quotes, background on redesign effort, interceptor
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Missile Defense
Agency on Monday said it was close to finalizing a
government-led effort to redesign a Raytheon Co "kill
vehicle" used in the ground-based missile defense system that
would involve Raytheon, Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin
Corp.
Vice Admiral James Syring, who heads the agency, said the
government would own the new design, which it would use as the
basis for a competition to produce the new vehicles in 2018.
The government decided to spearhead the redesign effort
instead of hiring a prime contractor so it could benefit from
the positive aspects of each of the proposals submitted by the
three rival companies, Syring told reporters at a budget
briefing.
"It's our desire to get the best of all three, and that's
what we intend to do," Syring said.
The redesign effort is part of a broader effort led by
Syring to improve the reliability of the existing fleet of
ground-based interceptors after a series of test failures,
quality problems and other issues in recent years.
The agency conducted a successful intercept test in June for
the first time since 2008. A non-intercept test was planned this
year to evaluate alternative "divert thruster" to steer the
interceptor, with the next intercept test slated a year later.
Boeing runs the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system
for the government, but the Missile Defense Agency will take
over the effort to develop a new more reliable kill vehicle or
warhead once its plan is approved. Syring said the Pentagon was
"very close" to approving the plan.
The agency requested $279 million as part of its overall
$8.1 billion budget to continue design work on a new kill
vehicle to improve reliability, availability and performance,
and ensure the warheads were more producible.
The agency's 2016 budget request also includes funding for a
detailed look at the reliability and design characteristics of
the current fleet of interceptors.
Syring said the agency also planned to award a contract for
development of a new long-range discriminating radar before the
end of fiscal 2015. Bids are due in March, with Raytheon,
Lockheed and Northrop Grumman Corp expected to bid.
Syring said there was "absolutely no presumed winner" in
that competition, which will result in a contract valued at
nearly $1 billion.
The Air Force initially chose Raytheon to develop a separate
long-range radar but is now reevaluating bids received from all
three firms after Lockheed and Northrop protested the initial
decision.
